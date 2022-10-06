LGHL Giveaway: Win a limited edition Chris Olave bobblehead

Chris Olave is celebrating being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month during his first few weeks as a professional. Now, you can celebrate by entering to win a limited edition Chris Olave bobblehead from our friends at FOCO. And when we say limited, we mean limited, as there are only 222 of these being made, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The wide receiver is part of its Ohio State Gate Series Bobblehead Collection, joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

Don’t want to wait to see if you win? Get Your Chris Olave Ohio State Gate Series Bobbleheads HERE!

Like all Gate Series figures, Olave appears in front of the north rotunda of the cathedral of college football, Ohio Stadium (obviously not to scale), and is decked out in his scarlet and gray best! So, even if your Ohio State shrine is well stocked, this would make an attractive addition to your collection.

So, how can you enter to win one for free? It’s easy, you need to be following @FOCOusa, @FOCObobbles, and @LandGrant33 on Twitter, and then send us a tweet telling us what your favorite memory of Chris Olave as a Buckeye is.

You have until Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET to get your entrees in. The next day, we will DM the winner to arrange for delivery. Keep in mind, this bobblehead is currently a preorder item and will ship no later than March 17, 2023.

So, whether you have a massive Ohio State memorabilia collection, or are just starting to deck your home out in scarlet and gray merch, getting a Chris Olave bobblehead is a can’t-miss opportunity. So, you can enter to win one for free, or if you don’t want to risk it, you can order your limited edition Chris Olave Gate Series bobbleheads here!