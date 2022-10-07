Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
October 6, 2022
Ohio State’s Devin Brown has black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding Has Black Stripe Removed
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round for Michigan State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes MSU Will Be the “Most Skilled Team We’ve Played to Date” Will Provide a Significant Road Test for the Buckeyes
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
(Thurs)Day: Buckeyes ‘Hoping’ to have TreVeyon Henderson back against Spartans
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
‘Surreal’: Day recalls watching Michigan State game from his basement
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2022
: https://t.co/39QCJjSLln#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/lJQQCWIIYl
Film Preview: Michigan State has taken a step back on offense, still looking for defensive identity
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s physical, balanced offensive line gelling quickly (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
How Jim Knowles, Buckeyes defense unlocked full potential of Tommy Eichenberg (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Sorting out the Big Ten a couple of games into conference play
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
That’s quite the first step for Baron:
Yo! That's a get-off pic.twitter.com/EUEt6ZrsmB— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 7, 2022
Ohio State’s safeties thriving in new-look defense: ‘Our guys have it down to a science’
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Emeka Egbuka Will Continue to Be Aggressive Catching Punts Despite Muffed Ball Against Rutgers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams ran away from anger and into Buckeye history
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
MC&J: Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season as a 27-point favorite
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Eboni Walker
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
I love this interaction!
I gotcha @o_tate_. Getting that new home ready. Love it!— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) October 6, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s Late Goal Propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Northern Kentucky
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
NCAA.com Feature: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium History
Ohio State Athletics
Allen, See Named Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires By D1Baseball
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I’m not sure what this is, but I think I’m kind of into it.
The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here!— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) October 6, 2022
❤️ this tweet to Power-Up with exclusive updates from #SuperMarioMovie ! pic.twitter.com/MnaZAdzDrB
