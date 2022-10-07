Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Devin Brown has black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding Has Black Stripe Removed

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round for Michigan State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes MSU Will Be the “Most Skilled Team We’ve Played to Date” Will Provide a Significant Road Test for the Buckeyes

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

(Thurs)Day: Buckeyes ‘Hoping’ to have TreVeyon Henderson back against Spartans

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

‘Surreal’: Day recalls watching Michigan State game from his basement

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Film Preview: Michigan State has taken a step back on offense, still looking for defensive identity

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s physical, balanced offensive line gelling quickly (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

How Jim Knowles, Buckeyes defense unlocked full potential of Tommy Eichenberg (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Sorting out the Big Ten a couple of games into conference play

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s safeties thriving in new-look defense: ‘Our guys have it down to a science’

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Emeka Egbuka Will Continue to Be Aggressive Catching Punts Despite Muffed Ball Against Rutgers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams ran away from anger and into Buckeye history

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

MC&J: Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season as a 27-point favorite

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Eboni Walker

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

I gotcha @o_tate_. Getting that new home ready. Love it! — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) October 6, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s Late Goal Propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Northern Kentucky

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

NCAA.com Feature: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium History

Ohio State Athletics

Allen, See Named Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires By D1Baseball

Ohio State Athletics

