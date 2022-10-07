Buckeyes extend latest offer in 2025 class to offensive tackle from the State Up North

Though road games don’t allow Ohio State to host recruiting targets, make no mistake about it, the players the staff is after are certainly keeping tabs and watching how the Buckeyes perform. While the home games have been incredible for recruiting momentum, winning keeps Ohio State at the forefront of prep players’ minds’ and this week it needs to happen on the road in another Big Ten affair.

As the season nears the halfway point, Ohio State is keeping the foot on the gas, as on Thursday they sent out their latest offer. Even during game weeks, this staff is all in on everything recruiting, and it’s those kinds of moves that pay off big in the end.

Ohio State offers 2025 offensive tackle target

When first year offensive line coach Justin Frye got the job in Columbus, recruiting was a major aspect that needed improvement. Not that the Buckeyes had recruited poorly along the front line in years past, but a jolt of energy was certainly desired. Coming into a strong class of in-state talent, Frye has definitely benefitted from having top local talent, but he showed his chops on the trail considering he still had to seal the deal with all three of his Ohio natives.

Looking to the future, the main goal for Frye is to be able to pull the nationally sought after offensive tackle targets that more times than not Ohio State is in the mix for, but loses out in the end. In-state players are a different category even if they’re seen as some of the nation’s best. Unfair or not, the Buckeyes just need to be able to land those elite guys on the outside of the offensive line, and Frye was brought in to give the Buckeyes more than just a chance. Hoping to gain an edge on some of the other teams, the Buckeyes offered the latest offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle on Thursday, and one from behind enemy lines.

6-foot-5, 270 pound offensive tackle Avery Gach was on the receiving end of the Ohio State offer last evening, and took to his Twitter account to share the Buckeyes were the latest to enter his recruitment. A metro Detroit native from Birmingham Groves High School, Gach is unranked per the 247Sports Composite, and Ohio State may have just changed that notion as his first Power 5 offer. Only Toledo and Central Michigan had beat the Buckeyes to the punch, but certainly it’s now just a matter of time before other top suitors come calling his name including the team up north.

No stranger to Ohio State, this offer may have just been more of a matter of time than anything else, considering Gach was just in Columbus to see the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin two weeks ago. Invited by the staff, the Buckeyes couldn’t have had a better showing for an offensive lineman that night and his visit definitely paid off.

Early in the process for sure, this offer as mentioned should wake the other notable programs up, but Ohio State being the first major program to be in the mix will hopefully help Frye and the Buckeyes keep a slight advantage. At any rate, the relationship building has already begun and this staff is elite when it comes to recruiting their top targets than to endless efforts and relationships.