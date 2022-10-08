OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan State Spartan

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel away from the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State this afternoon. The Buckeyes will look to move to a perfect 6-0 after easily dispatching each of their first two conference opponents in Wisconsin and Rutgers each of the past two weeks. The Spartans, on the other hand, will be trying to bounce back from three-straight losses after beginning the year 2-0.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
