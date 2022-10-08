LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Michigan State game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-27) vs. Michigan State | over/under 65

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, Mich.

TV: ABC

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

This afternoon at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing in That State Up North, head coach Ryan Day’s third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Michigan State Spartans coached by former Ohio State assistant Mel Tucker. The Buckeyes enter the game with a 5-0 undefeated record while Sparty is 2-3 on the season.

The game will be the first for the Buckeyes away from home in the 2022 campaign and comes just one week before their bye. Because of that, a number of players who otherwise might be able to play are not expected to be active this week, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Hancock. Both players are practicing, but are expected to take the extra few weeks off before hopefully reentering the lineup against Iowa on Oct. 22.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has one of his best career games against a Big Ten opponent last year against Sparty when he threw for 432 yards. After coming off a relatively underwhelming passing performance against Rutgers last weekend, it would not be a surprise if Stroud and his slew of talented pass-catchers “got right” (which is a ridiculous thing to say given their output this season) by taking advantage of the 115th ranked passing defense in the country.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 59-10

C.J. Stroud: 450+ passing yards, TD passes to at least 4 different pass-catchers

OSU Defense: Will hold MSU to less than 250 total yards

