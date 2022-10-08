Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State handles first road test in 49-20 win vs. Michigan State

Ohio State dominated Michigan State, 49-20, in a game that was at times frustrating, but never truly in doubt. Chris Renne is joined by Michael Citro to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

To get the show started, the guys discuss the explosive performance of C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense. They continue the show discussing their initial reaction from the game and once discuss how once you get past the early sloppiness, the Buckeyes had a pretty complete performance.

After their initial thoughts they recap the game through some key stats. This discussion starts with how after the initial blemish of the pick-six, Stroud was nearly perfect and the Buckeye receivers once again were show-stoppers. They talk about some incredible statistical feats by the Ohio State offense throughout including Stroud’s career numbers against Michigan State and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s three touchdown games.

They then get into some conversations about the defense. One groups struggles has hurt the defense more than any other group on the field. The guys get into a conversation about corner play, the challenges of the position, and about how the corners are the one group that needs the bye week more than anybody. After the conversation about the corners, they discuss the strong performance from the defensive line and the four sacks that group had.

After that, the guys give their players of the game, discuss some favorite moments, and tell you what’s next for the Buckeyes.

