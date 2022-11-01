Big Ten stat leaders through Week 9

With each team in the conference now having played eight games, we are now officially at the 2/3 point of the regular season. As is usually the case with one of the country’s top conferences, this year’s Big Ten contains a ton of talent that will soon be playing on Sundays, but before then has spent the year putting up big numbers week in and week out. Where do all our favorite Buckeyes ran among the conference’s best?

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 9.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,377 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,270 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 29 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17 Sean Clifford, Penn State - 16

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 200.2 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 164.5 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 159.6

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,208 Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,078 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 955

(Ohio State’s leader: TreVeyon Henderson - 552 — 10th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 14 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 13 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 10

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.9 Donovan Edwards, Michigan - 6.6 Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.5

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 840 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 788 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 783

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 72 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 56 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 48

Total Tackles

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 82 Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 79 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 72

Tackles for Loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5 Four players tied with 9.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0 Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5 Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.5

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 5th)

Interceptions

John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Kendal Smith, Illinois - 4 Nine players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 48.9 PPG Michigan - 41.0 PPG Maryland - 34.1 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed Michigan - 11.5 PPG allowed Minnesota - 14.4 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 16.9 PPG allowed — 5th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 509.3 YPG Michigan - 469.8 YPG Maryland - 454.4 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Illinois - 224.5 YPG allowed Michigan - 250.3 YPG allowed Iowa - 265.6 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 270.1 YPG allowed — 4th)