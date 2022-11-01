Big Ten stat leaders through Week 9

With each team in the conference now having played eight games, we are now officially at the 2/3 point of the regular season. As is usually the case with one of the country’s top conferences, this year’s Big Ten contains a ton of talent that will soon be playing on Sundays, but before then has spent the year putting up big numbers week in and week out. Where do all our favorite Buckeyes ran among the conference’s best?
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 9.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,377
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,270
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 29
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17
- Sean Clifford, Penn State - 16
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 200.2
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 164.5
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 159.6
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,208
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,078
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 955
(Ohio State’s leader: TreVeyon Henderson - 552 — 10th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 14
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 13
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 10
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.9
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan - 6.6
- Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.5
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 840
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 788
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 783
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 72
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 56
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 48
Total Tackles
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 82
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 79
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 72
Tackles for Loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5
- Four players tied with 9.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.5
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 5th)
Interceptions
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Kendal Smith, Illinois - 4
- Nine players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 48.9 PPG
- Michigan - 41.0 PPG
- Maryland - 34.1 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed
- Michigan - 11.5 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 14.4 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 16.9 PPG allowed — 5th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 509.3 YPG
- Michigan - 469.8 YPG
- Maryland - 454.4 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Illinois - 224.5 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 250.3 YPG allowed
- Iowa - 265.6 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 270.1 YPG allowed — 4th)
