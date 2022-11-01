Ohio State makes the cut for four-star tight end from Georgia

It may not have been pretty, but Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated following a road game at Penn State. The Buckeyes struggled throughout the first three quarters of the game, but then impressed in the fourth quarter, leading to a victory. With the regular season getting down to crunch time, the majority of the headlines surround Ohio State will revolve around the current roster. However, don’t expect the Buckeyes to rest their laurels in recruiting because of this.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top 8

One of the positions Ohio State has been focusing on early in the 2024 class is at tight end. The Buckeyes have offered a half-dozen recruits at the position already, and will continue to look to add to this group while also continuing to recruit those already offered.

One of the tight ends Ohio State has offered in the class is four-star Michael Smith (Savannah, GA / Calvary Day). The Buckeyes offered Smith on June 28, following his visit for one of the program’s summer camps. The camp must have left a strong impression on Smith, as he included the team in his top schools Monday.

Smith narrowed his list of schools he will focus on to close out his recruitment to eight. Alongside Ohio State, Smith also included South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Penn State.

It will be tough to sway Smith to leave SEC Country, but he is also considering Penn State, which means he is at the very least considering going to college far from home if he feels it is the best school for him to continue his football career. However, if the Buckeyes are going to separate themselves from the field, they will need to get him on campus for the in-game experience. Saturdays in ‘The Shoe are one of Ohio State’s biggest selling points when it comes to recruiting.

Smith is the No. 6 TE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 152 overall prospect regardless of position. He is also No. 24 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Quick Hits

Ohio State continues to recruit the 2024 class as they also look to close out its 2023 class. They did so this weekend by offering three-star wide receiver Jaden Reddell (Peculiar, MO / Raymore-Peculiar). Reddell has seen his recruitment take off as of late, receiving offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma and now Ohio State in the past two months. Reddell is projected to play wide receiver or tight end in college, and with the Buckeyes prioritizing tight end in 2024, the likely are looking him to play there as opposed to wideout.

After a great talk with @OSUCoachKDub I am extremely blessed to have received an offer from The Ohio State University!! pic.twitter.com/cNZWa3vRsp — Jaden Reddell (@JadenReddell) October 31, 2022

One of Ohio State’s commits in the 2023 class, and one of the leaders of the class, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery (Findlay, OH / Findlay) will be visiting Georgia this weekend as they take on Tennessee. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Montgomery already clarified he is visiting with his brother, Ryan, as a guest and there should be no worries of a decommitment.

I will be attending the Georgia game this weekend as a GUEST VISITOR of my brother Ryan! Not going as a recruit! Go Bucks no one should be worried — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) October 31, 2022