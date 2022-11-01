Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Business is BOOOOOOOMing
BOOOOM! 2023 four-star DL Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Kayden McDonald has Committed to Ohio State!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2022
The 6’3 315 DL from Suwanee, GA chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, and Michigan.
He joins Ohio State’s No. 4 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings https://t.co/NCZaSlTF5r pic.twitter.com/NBydM6hzrR
Kayden McDonald is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as 2023 four-star Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting for Eyes
What Kayden McDonald commitment means for Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
What Kayden McDonald’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Column: Ohio State’s run game is back to being incredibly predictable
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes tied with Tennessee at No. 2 in Associated Press poll
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State names four players of the game vs. Penn State
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ryan Day Says Penn State Win “Wasn’t About Trying to Get Style Points,” Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
As if there was ever any doubt:
#B1GFootball : J.T. Tuimoloau, @OhioStateFB https://t.co/suhUm6YslF | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bxZabJz64m— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 31, 2022
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense explodes again backed by an all-time defensive performance
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rewatch: Second thoughts on a win at Penn State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Five Buckeyes who helped their cause, impressed in win over Penn State (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: What did we learn from the Penn State game?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Gotta love these guys:
YOUR @B1Gfootball DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK @JT_Tuimoloau ️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6jbhftipod— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 31, 2022
J.T. Tuimoloau’s dominance isn’t a surprise to those who know him best (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
In C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State’s talent won out again against Penn State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Penn State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to Jordan and Dante’s take on the Big Ten week that was:
On the Hardwood
Three storylines for No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball exhibition game vs. Notre Dame College
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
That seems good:
Final from the exhibition!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/4ys3tSXtw7— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) October 31, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Claims Fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week Award
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: WCHA Awards Jaques Defender of the Week Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
It wouldn’t have been Halloween without this...
