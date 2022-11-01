Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Business is BOOOOOOOMing

BOOOOM! 2023 four-star DL Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Kayden McDonald has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’3 315 DL from Suwanee, GA chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, and Michigan.



He joins Ohio State’s No. 4 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings https://t.co/NCZaSlTF5r pic.twitter.com/NBydM6hzrR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2022

Kayden McDonald is a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as 2023 four-star Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting for Eyes

What Kayden McDonald commitment means for Ohio State

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Kayden McDonald’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Column: Ohio State’s run game is back to being incredibly predictable

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes tied with Tennessee at No. 2 in Associated Press poll

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State names four players of the game vs. Penn State

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day Says Penn State Win “Wasn’t About Trying to Get Style Points,” Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

As if there was ever any doubt:

Film Review: Ohio State’s offense explodes again backed by an all-time defensive performance

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: Second thoughts on a win at Penn State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Five Buckeyes who helped their cause, impressed in win over Penn State (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: What did we learn from the Penn State game?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Gotta love these guys:

J.T. Tuimoloau’s dominance isn’t a surprise to those who know him best (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

In C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State’s talent won out again against Penn State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Penn State

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Jordan and Dante’s take on the Big Ten week that was:

On the Hardwood

Three storylines for No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball exhibition game vs. Notre Dame College

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

That seems good:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Claims Fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week Award

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: WCHA Awards Jaques Defender of the Week Honors

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

It wouldn’t have been Halloween without this...