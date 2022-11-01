Silver Bullets Podcast: Penn State Rewind and Northwestern Preview

For the second consecutive week, Ohio State’s offense took a little while to get warmed up, but then it was absolutely fine. Also for the second straight week, the defense forced key turnovers to effectively prevent the Buckeyes’ opponents from being able to take advantage of the offense’s slow start. We break down Ohio State’s 44-31 road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, including a first half that seemed much tighter than it needed to be. We checked in on our score predictions to see how well we prognosticated the game, and poured over the statistical data to see if our picks to click actually... well, clicked.

We took our usual stroll through the rest of the Big Ten games from Saturday to keep tabs on how everyone else made out. There was some ugliness in Ann Arbor, and it wasn’t limited to the game between the Wolverines and Spartans, as it spilled into the tunnel after the final whistle. While everyone seems to want to point out how easily Michigan handled Penn State compared to Ohio State’s trip to Happy Valley, it’s worth reminding them that the Wolverines had to settle for a lot of field goals at home against a Spartans team that the Buckeyes eviscerated in East Lansing. The Illini kept rolling while the Minnesota Golden Gophers tried to get back on track, and Iowa found some offense against... Northwestern.

Speaking of the Wildcats, we looked ahead to Saturday’s road game and the way Northwestern has played this season. We expect the spread to be covered as Ohio State looks to get back in rhythm offensively heading into the season’s final stretch. We made our predictions for the game and selected our offensive and defensive picks to click.

