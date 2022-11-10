LGHL Asks: How do you feel about Northwestern, TTUN, Saturday’s Indiana game?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still trying to shake off the funk that was last weekend’s game against Northwestern. Coming out of the house of horrors that is Ryan Field, undoubtedly the Ohio State fanbase has thoughts about that game, The Game, and this weekend’s Indiana game, so we have a set of questions to figure out exactly where Buckeye fans stand.

Question 1: On a scale of 1-10, how concerned were you after the win over Northwestern?

One of the themes of this college football season for me has been how emotionally volatile we are as a fan base. We here in Buckeye Nation love our team and that can manifest as anything from unbridled pride and passion to unfettered fear and frustration. So, coming out of the weird weather in Evanston last weekend, we want to see how you are processing the game.

On Twitter last Saturday, we saw everything from dismissive rationalizations to complete and utter meltdowns, but I would imagine that with the benefit of nearly a full week’s distance, some of those extreme emotions have mellowed a little.

So, let us know what your emotional takeaway was from the game as the Buckeyes head into the final quarter of the regular season.

Question 2: What best describes your feelings about The Game?

In addition to Ohio State fans’ regular emotional swings, another truth about as a collective fan base is that we are never not thinking about That Team Up North. While the Buckeyes remain ahead of the Skunk Bears in the College Football Playoff rankings and all forms of Las Vegas odds, the Corn and Blue continue to look like a team worthy of worry heading into the final game of the regular season.

Do you think that OSU is on the verge of back-to-back losses to its rival? Or, are the Harboys vastly overrated? Let us know.

Question 3: What do you think the outcome of Saturday’s game against Indiana will be?

The last time that the Hoosiers came to Columbus, Tom Allen’s squad gave the Buckeyes a little bit of a scare thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback. While that 2020 IU team was significantly better than this year’s version, Ryan Day and company will undoubtedly be on the lookout for upset potential given that history and what they dealt with last week.

So, do you think that the Buckeyes will bounce back to their true form in (hopefully) normal weather this weekend? Or, will their struggles continue against another one of the Big Ten’s bottom teams?

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CN2U8P/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.