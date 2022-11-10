Bucketheads Podcast: Analyzing trends from Ohio State’s first game of the season

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Following Ohio State’s 91-53 win Monday night, Connor and Chris — who is pinch hitting for Justin — discuss what trends we can pull from the Buckeyes’ season-opening win. Will the speed with which they played on Monday night carry over for the rest of the season? Could we see Ohio State make big leaps in tempo and defensive efficiency this season, based on what we’re seeing early?

The guys also briefly discuss Chris Holtmann’s comments from Wednesday regarding the 2023 class. Could the Buckeyes add another piece to the 2023 late in the cycle — a la a Bronny James? This would largely depend on how many players transfer out in the spring.

Which lead them into another topic — after one game, is Ohio State’s nine-man rotation already established? If not, how can the three players who currently sit on the outside of that top-nine break in?

