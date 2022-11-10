Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap

Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.

Only three regular season games left on the calendar, the end isn’t too far off and that means signing day for the 2023 class is quickly approaching. Though majority of the class is of course locked in, crunch time has been in full effect for weeks and the coaches are certainly still doing their best to add additional elite talent to the fold. Only a few more limited spots up for grabs, it’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks to see if Ohio State is able to land the few more targets that they’ve long been after.

Top in-state receiver in town this weekend to see OSU

The receiver position at Ohio State continues to not only be one of the more successful position groups in Columbus, but nationally as well. Whether it’s the current guys on the roster or position coach Brian Hartline’s efforts on the recruiting trail, receiver production is really at an all-time high for the Buckeyes. Fortunately, those efforts look to be continuing not only in the present classes, but even the future cycles as well.

Heading to Columbus this weekend, class of 2026 receiver Chris Henry Jr. shared via Twitter that he’d be making the trek from Cincinnati to see the Buckeyes in action. Son of the late Chris Henry Sr., the 6-foot-3, 170 pound in-state target already holds an Ohio State offer which he received this past summer. A handful of other offers to his name from the likes of Miami, UCONN, Marshall, and a few more, the Buckeyes are certainly the biggest suitor currently in the mix, but surely more will follow suit.

Unranked as of now on his 247Sports profile, it’s only a matter of time before the freshman is one of the higher ranked prospects in all of his class. The beneficial aspect for the Buckeyes is having yet another in-state elite player who plays the position where Ohio State is seeing some major success. Odds are this will be a recruitment that is highly talked about for the next couple of years, and with Hartline already fast at work, the likelihood of him being closely linked to the Buckeyes is pretty good.

At any rate, this is a recruitment that the staff will look to keep at home when the time comes.

Pair of under-the-radar prospects ready to see game day

Evaluation is a steady theme in the recruiting realm, and while the Buckeyes typically have their eyes set on the top players nationally, under-the-radar recruits still attract a solid amount of attention. Whether it’s their position or the prep programs they suit up for, many times these prospects that don’t have all of the high rankings turn out to be great players in their own right without all of the accolades.

In the current cycle, the staff is all set when it comes to player evaluations this late in the game, but with the future classes that are down the road, evaluations are constantly being made. Not in any rush, the Buckeyes can take their time seeing various younger players and make their early assumptions and two of those younger players will be on hand this weekend for game day visits.

First on the list, class of 2025 defensive lineman Brendon Rice (Farmington, Michigan/North Farmington) is set to arrive on Saturday to see Ohio State, and the state up north native will have an up close and personal look at Larry Johnson’s defensive line.

A 6-foot-3, 260 pound prospect, Rice is only a high school sophomore and though he doesn’t currently hold any offers to his name, there are programs taking notice of his play on the field which bodes well for his future recruitment. Additionally, taking these game day visits based on an invite shows that schools are interested and a solid junior campaign next season could be all coaches need to see before throwing their names into the mix.

Also attending this weekend, in-state offensive tackle Mark Nave will be making the trip south from Toledo to see all the Buckeyes have to offer. A massive high school junior, Nave is an impressive 6-foot-4, 325 pounds which clearly is a college level frame at the position. Holding nearly double-digit offers from many of the MAC schools, Nave is a player that the Buckeyes will keep their eyes on because of his in-state ties for one, but also the size that was mentioned.

A Toledo Central Catholic product, Nave is being coached by a solid Ohio prep program and getting the development there is worth keeping tabs on. Position coach Justin Frye was able to use Ohio well in the 2023 class and though a more national approach in 2024 is expected, in-state players like Nave are not only worth having on campus, but really keeping in communication with as well.