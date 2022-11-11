Buckeyes to have multiple tight ends on hand for this weekend’s game

One of the positions that probably doesn’t see the recognition all of the time is the tight end spot. Not always the most glamorous position on the offensive side of the ball, it’s still critical to the success of Ohio State’s offense. Ryan Day has been clear over the years that the tight end is needed for both the run game and the pass game as well. Regardless of formation, the position continues to play a major role in the scheme, and bringing in more elite players at the spot needs to continue.

Looking ahead, with only one tight end committed in the 2023 class, the 2024 cycle has the ability to take two, but there’s plenty of time to sort that out. It’s never too early for the coaching staff to start building relationships with some of the better players at the spot, and this weekend will be a step in the right direction when a 2025 tight end makes his way to Columbus to take in the sights of this weekend’s game.

Making the trip from Georgia, Ethan Barbour will be at Ohio State Saturday and looking closely at Kevin Wilson and the tight end group’s play. A 6-foot-3, 215 pound athlete, Barbour is currently the No. 69 player per the 247Sports rankings and specifically checks in as the third best tight-end in the class and seventh best player in Georgia for 2024. At nearly 15 offers to his name already as only a high school sophomore, it’s easy to see why he’s early on one of the better tight-ends in the country.

Schools such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and others have already thrown their name into the mix and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Buckeyes also join the fold in the near future. Certainly a visit to campus this weekend is progress towards that notion. At any rate, this high-profile of a player will be one worth paying close attention to as he will likely be a continued topic of discussion.

Indiana native making the trip to OSU tomorrow

Sticking with the trend, the Buckeyes will also play host to another tight end tomorrow, but in the 2024 class. Making the trek east to Columbus from Bloomington, Indiana, Aidan Steinfeldt has plans to see Ohio State tomorrow and all that the program has to offer. Not a stranger to the Buckeyes, Aidan has both been to Columbus before on an unofficial visit and has even neem visited in the past by Coach Wilson before. Though he’s yet to land an Ohio State offer, the visit this weekend shows the two parties are definitely staying in contact.

The No. 550 player nationally, Steinfeldt is also considered to be the 25th best ight-end in the country and the seventh best player in Indiana for the 2024 class all per the 247Sports Composite grades. Minnesota and Indiana are currently the two biggest schools to have offered Aidan, but interest from other notable programs is still underway.

The Buckeyes have offered six tight ends so far in the 2024 class, and while they can afford to be somewhat picky this early on, knowing they’ll need one for sure and possibly two depending on what happens with Cade Stover on the current roster, Ohio State’s efforts at the position may really start to ramp up in the near future.