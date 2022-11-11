LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sensabaugh, Key discuss Ohio State’s 26-point win over Charleston Southern

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

After Ohio State’s 82-56 win over Charleston Southern Thursday night at the Schottenstein Center, Brice Sensabaugh, Zed Key, and Chris Holtmann were all made available to the media.

Key and Sensabaugh began, with Key discussing his big night. He had “no idea” that he had racked up a double-double in the first half alone. He also said that grabbing 13 rebounds over 21 minutes made him “pretty tired” but that he had to keep going. Sensabaugh discussed adjustments he made from game one to game two, and also noted that his team played much worse in the second half. He said finishing strong and not letting up in the second half will be emphasized.

Holtmann also talked about his team not playing as well in the second half but said there were still some positives from this game. He said that Key is “one of the better offensive rebounders in the Big Ten” and praised his conditioning. He also noted the 11:12 assist-to-turnover ratio.

