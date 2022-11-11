Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State expectations vs. Indiana, national college football discussion

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. They discuss Ohio State’s series against the Indiana Hoosiers and get into some conversations with the biggest storylines for the Buckeyes heading into the matchup.

To get the show started, the guys open with a discussion about Indiana’s head coach Tom Allen – who seems like an awesome guy. In this discussion, the conversation is about Indiana’s program expectations and if they can be higher than what Allen has done.

After that, the duo moves into the series between Indiana and Ohio State including just how lopsided this matchup has been. They discuss how lopsided the series has been and have trouble finding another comparable series between two Power-5 teams. This leads into some discussions about how Ohio State has looked recently and what they need to do to Indiana at home to build some momentum.

Moving on from that, the show moves into expectations for the Buckeyes in this matchup given the circumstances surrounding the game. This conversation gets into the last three weeks, Stroud in bounce-back situations, and the expectations for the defense coming into a normal week.

As the show moves forward, the guys get into the weekly pressers for Ryan Day and Jim Knowles. This conversation gets into detail about expectations on each side of the ball.

Show gets closed out with some national college football discussion topics and score predictions.

