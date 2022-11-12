Ohio State vs. Indiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds, more

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are hoping for my friendlier weather when they return home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 noon ET.

Ohio State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Buckeyes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Ohio State’s football this season.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff game of the week will give the Buckeyes the opportunity to get right following a weird, windy, and worrisome 21-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats last weekend in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State is heading into the home stretch with everything to play for; ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings and favored to win the Big Ten by a significant margin according to DraftKings Sportsbook, head coach Ryan Day’s squad is on the right path, but needs to resolve some issues before taking on their rival in two weeks.

In the past three games — against Iowa, Penn State, and Northwestern — the Buckeyes have struggled mightily to run the ball, something that they had vowed would get better following the rushing attack’s ineffectiveness in 2021. Fortunately — aside from the gale-force winds game against the Wildcats last weekend — OSU has been buoyed by one of the most dominant passing attacks in college football.

Coming into today’s game, the Hoosiers ranked last in the Big Ten (and 107th nationally) in pass defense, allowing 264.4 yards per game. Favored by 40.5 points, this game should give Ohio State the chance get some offensive kinks worked out before the final road game of the season against Maryland next week and The Game on Nov. 26.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -40.5 | o/u 60

Official LGHL Prediction: Ohio State 48, Indiana 7

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 55, Indiana 10

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Indiana GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!