OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Indiana Hoosier

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

It was not a pretty game last time out for the Buckeyes, as their 21-7 win over Northwestern was achieved in high winds and rain out in Evanston. Ryan Day will be looking to clean stuff up this week against Indiana, a team that won its first three games of the year but has not emerged victorious since. The Hoosier defense shouldn’t provide much resistant to C.J. Stroud and Co., while the Connor Bazelak-led passing attack could test a struggling OSU secondary a bit while not doing too much to really threaten the outcome of the game.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

Football Podcasts

Previews

Sports Betting

Film Studies

Basketball

Recruiting

Ask LGHL

Other Podcasts

Other Columns