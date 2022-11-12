Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State dominant, explosive in 56-14 win over Indiana

Ohio State hosted the Indiana Hoosiers in a “get right game” winning the matchup comfortably 56-14. Chris Renne is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To start this iteration of the Instant Recap pod, Chris and Justin Golba, filling in this time for Jordan Williams, talk about their takeaways from this one and why the team proved something after the Northwestern game.

Chris and Justin touch on the much-improved running game in this game and why Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden were more successful in this one, both running for over 100 yards. They also talk about the dynamics of the bounce-back game the Buckeyes needed against Indiana which was built on the ground.

Next, they talked about the passing game and why Marvin Harrison Jr. is maybe the best non-quarterback in college football. They also get into the rise of Tommy Eichenberg and where he sits nationally in the linebacker pecking order.

Also, of course, Chris and Justin touched on Kamryn Babb and his incredible story of perseverance after first catch and touchdown of his collegiate career. After that, they both pick their plays and players of the game which was a long list of players which tends to happen in games like today’s.

Lastly, a quick injury update and a Maryland preview for next week. We answer the question, is Maryland the best tune-up game possible before taking on the Team Up North?

