Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Kamryn Babb’s TD highlights OSU’s win over Indiana

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Ohio State was looking to get back on track after hearing from all of the doubters following an ugly win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes did just that against Indiana, putting up over 600 yards of offense in a 56-14 win over the Hoosiers. Ohio State got its ground game going despite injuries mounting among its running backs, and the defense looked strong once again in yet another big W. However, the biggest highlight of the game was Kamryn Babb, who scored his first career touchdown in an Ohio State uniform after years of injuries and setbacks.

As always, Go Bucks.

