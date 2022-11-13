LGHL Uncut Podcast: Babb, Stroud, Day talk magic moment in 56-14 victory over Indiana

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from the postgame press conference following Saturday’s 56-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. To start, head coach Ryan Day discussed the mid-game injury to running back Miyan Williams before turning his attention to the incredible moment for oft-injured, veteran wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

Then, Babb and quarterback C.J. Stroud come to the podium to discuss the final touchdown of the game five years in the making. They also talk about their connection and what the team has planned for the rest of the season.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

