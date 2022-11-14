LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikulášiková, McGuff on women’s basketball victory over Boston College

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

For the second game in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started off slow but picked up the pace, running away from their opponents. Sunday’s 84-62 Scarlet & Gray victory didn’t wait until the third quarter to get going, like Tuesday’s win over No. 5 Tennessee. Instead, head coach Kevin McGuff’s side got hot in the second quarter and never looked back.

In the latest edition of Uncut, McGuff and forward Rebeka Mikulášiková talk about the win. Mikulášiková, who scored a career-high on a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double night, discusses what she’s worked on this offseason to start the season on such a high note.

In addition, Mikulášiková talks about going up against two strong players in the post in her first two games of the season and outperforming both. Plus, how guard Jacy Sheldon impacts the team, along with Mikulášiková’s other Ohio State teammates.

Following Mikulášiková is coach McGuff. The coach describes what he’s seen improve from Mikulášiková from last year to this year, the Buckeyes' ability to not let Tuesday’s win cloud their strategy going into Boston College, and he ends his time talking about the Buckeyes' trip to Athens, Ohio on Thursday.

With that, McGuff doesn’t see Thursday as a night to avenge the Buckeyes' last loss to an in-state school back in 2019 at the hand of the Ohio Bobcats. Instead, saying how difficult of a night it’ll be playing away from Columbus, against a strong MAC side.

That and more on the latest edition of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com