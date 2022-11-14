Ohio State plays host to a number of prospects during win over Indiana

Ohio State handled their business on Saturday when they dismantled Indiana by a final score of 54-16, and they had the benefit of doing so in front of a lengthy list of visitors including two 2023 prospects to keep an eye on going forward. Plus, the latest Buckeye pledge along the defensive front discussed his recent commitment to the program.

Buckeyes welcome a host of prospects for IU win

Ohio State cruised past the Hoosiers this weekend, and the list of prospects that got a firsthand look included two 2023 prospects committed elsewhere. Despite being a pledge of Memphis since July, four-star linebacker Arion Carter of Smyrna (TN) made a visit to Columbus on Saturday. Another prospect from this years cycle in four-star defensive end Joshua Mickens, an LSU commit, was also in attendance.

Carter and Mickens weren’t the only prospects committed elsewhere to take in the contest on Saturday. 2024 four-star defensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield (MI) was one of many visitors from next years class. Joining Davis-Swain among 2024 recruits that got a first hand look at the Buckeyes include three-star wide receiver/tight end Jaden Reddell of Raymore-Peculiar (MO), four-star defensive end Dylan Stewart of Friendship Collegiate Academy (DC), three-star athlete I’Marion Stewart of Bolingbrook (IL), four-star athlete Garrett Stover of Big Walnut (OH), and three-star interior offensive lineman Jake Wheelock of Stebbins (OH).

The Buckeyes also had some notable underclassmen inside Ohio Stadium this Saturday, headlined by 2025 four-star tight end Ethan Barbour of Alpharetta (GA) and 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. of West Clermont (OH), who already has an offer from the Buckeyes.

McDonald talks Ohio State pledge

Late last month, the Buckeyes beat out Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma for 2023 four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald of North Gwinnett (GA) when he announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Friday morning, the Suwanee native sat down with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors to break down his decision to chose the Buckeyes.

“I picked OSU because of the academics, culture, opportunity to play and compete with the best, my relationship with coach Johnson and coach Day, plus the city of Columbus and the chance to win a national championship.”

McDonald currently grades as the No. 226 overall player in the class and is the third prospect for the Buckeyes along the defensive line joining both Jason Moore and Will Smith Jr. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder also slots in as the 33rd highest graded defensive lineman and is the 22nd best prospect from Georgia.

Quick Hits