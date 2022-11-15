Big Ten stat leaders through Week 11

Ohio State was back to putting up big numbers this past weekend, defeating Indiana 56-14 on the back of strong performances by C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the entire Buckeye defense. It’s hard to believe it, but that leaves us with just two regular season games remaining in the 2022 college football season. There is still much to be decided in the Big Ten, with the West entirely up for grabs following back-to-back losses by Illinois, and the fate of the East waiting to be decided on Nov. 26.
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 11.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,750
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,675
- Sean Clifford, Penn State - 2,184
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 34
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 18
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 18
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 188.2
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 157.6
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 148.6
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,442
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,349
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,261
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 783 — 8th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 18
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 17
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.7
- Donovan Edward, Michigan - 6.7
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.5
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,010
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 969
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 832
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 11
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 10
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 8
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 87
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 64
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 60
Total Tackles
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 99
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 99
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 92
Tackles for Loss
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5
- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 12.0
- Three tied with 11.0, including Tommy Eichenberg
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5
- Joe Evans, Iowa /Lukas Van Ness, Iowa - 6.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 10th)
Interceptions
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Four players tied with 4
- Seven players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 46.8 PPG
- Michigan - 41.4 PPG
- Penn State - 34.0 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Michigan - 11.2 PPG allowed
- Illinois - 12.5 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 13.1 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 15.6 PPG allowed — 5th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 501.9 YPG
- Michigan - 460.3 YPG
- Penn State - 434.3 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Michigan - 232.8 YPG allowed
- Illinois - 246.9 YPG allowed
- Iowa - 260.7 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 271.5 YPG allowed — 4th)
