Big Ten stat leaders through Week 11

Ohio State was back to putting up big numbers this past weekend, defeating Indiana 56-14 on the back of strong performances by C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the entire Buckeye defense. It’s hard to believe it, but that leaves us with just two regular season games remaining in the 2022 college football season. There is still much to be decided in the Big Ten, with the West entirely up for grabs following back-to-back losses by Illinois, and the fate of the East waiting to be decided on Nov. 26.

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 11.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,750 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,675 Sean Clifford, Penn State - 2,184

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 34 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 18 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 18

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 188.2 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 157.6 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 148.6

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,442 Blake Corum, Michigan - 1,349 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 1,261

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 783 — 8th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 18 Blake Corum, Michigan - 17 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 13

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 6.7 Donovan Edward, Michigan - 6.7 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.5

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 1,010 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 969 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 832

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 11 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 10 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 8

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 87 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 64 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 60

Total Tackles

Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 99 Jack Campbell, Iowa - 99 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State - 92

Tackles for Loss

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 15.5 Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois - 12.0 Three tied with 11.0, including Tommy Eichenberg

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 11.0 Mike Morris, Michigan - 7.5 Joe Evans, Iowa /Lukas Van Ness, Iowa - 6.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 10th)

Interceptions

John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Four players tied with 4 Seven players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 46.8 PPG Michigan - 41.4 PPG Penn State - 34.0 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Michigan - 11.2 PPG allowed Illinois - 12.5 PPG allowed Minnesota - 13.1 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 15.6 PPG allowed — 5th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 501.9 YPG Michigan - 460.3 YPG Penn State - 434.3 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Michigan - 232.8 YPG allowed Illinois - 246.9 YPG allowed Iowa - 260.7 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 271.5 YPG allowed — 4th)