Silver Bullets Podcast: Indiana rewind and Maryland preview

After a sluggish and sloppy performance against Northwestern, the Ohio State Buckeyes returned home looking to get healthy against a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team. However, “healthy” just doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Buckeyes this year, as Chip Trayanum and Dawand Jones were held out and Miyan Williams got hurt during Saturday’s contest.

Nevertheless, the team did return to form, dismantling the Hoosiers in a 56-14 win. Williams, Dallan Hayden, C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Xavier Johnson starred offensively, while Steele Chambers, Lathan Ransom, and Tommy Eichenberg shone on the other side of the ball. Still, it was Kamryn Babb that stole our hearts and made our living rooms suddenly dusty with his first career reception/touchdown, capping the day’s scoring.

We talk at great length about the game, check in our score predictions, and look back at the individual performances to see if our picks clicked on offense and defense.

Prompted by listener mail, we discuss the looming Michigan matchup a week in advance and then took our weekly walk through the rest of the Big Ten football results. Nobody wants to win the B1G West (still), as the Fighting Illini allowed the pack to catch up and now it looks like it’ll be a mad scramble over the remaining two weekends. Also: is Graham Mertz bad or did Wisconsin make him bad?

Finally, we previewed this weekend’s game against Maryland. The Terrapins started the season brightly but seem to have hit a bit of a wall in recent weeks. Still, the Terps have been hard to beat at home and Ohio State has to keep its focus on the turtles in order to avoid the trap being laid before next week’s showdown.

