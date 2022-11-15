Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On Josh Fryar’s starting debut, Dallan Hayden’s fit (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State final thoughts: Injuries, O-line play and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s brilliance (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Really like seeing more variety in this run tendencies. Need to see more against TTUN.

TOP 5 GRAB BAG



Georgia-Miss St

Ohio St-Indiana

Michigan-Nebraska

Tennessee-Mizzou



Mizzou blitzed on SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT of Vol pass attempts. Hell yes. You got knocked the hell out, but you threw some haymakers.



(Also, 29 touches for Corum is too many in a game like that!!) pic.twitter.com/NEtIKVOLl9 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022

Ohio State names three players of the game vs. Indiana

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: Josh Fryar, Jordan Hancock, Dallan Hayden See Increased Playing Time as 60 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Blowout Win over Indiana

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Heisman, here he comes...

For the third time this season, @OhioStateFB's . . is the #B1GFootball Offensive Player of the Week!



➕ https://t.co/ywfjNDSSmg pic.twitter.com/FfANN9Cmcw — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 14, 2022

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get “As Healthy a (Running Back) Room as We Possibly Can” in “Pretty Short Order”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analysis: OSU run game issues persist with two weeks before The Game

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be the best Buckeye receiver ever?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

I made this comparison in my column after the game. Just absolutely ridiculous plays by two otherworldly talented players. Just hope we can see them together before the end of the season.

Which one was better?



Catch A: Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Nebraska 2020



Catch B: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Indiana 2022 pic.twitter.com/QPheTnMBEP — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) November 15, 2022

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar excelled in first career start (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Xavier Johnson proving to be X-factor, reliable option for Buckeyes (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Which non-RB would you like to see get some carries for Ohio State?

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes get final road test at Maryland (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Five Things to Know About Maryland Before Ohio State’s Final Road Game of the Regular Season

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

“They don’t just attack problems, but they address problems.”@joelklatt breaks down Ohio State’s adjustments in the run game ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/Wkac2OFj3R — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2022

On the Hardwood

Men’s Basketball: Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes remember Jamaal Brown as dedicated, passionate teammate

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

An Appreciation: Former Ohio State basketball captain Jamaal Brown gone much too soon

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Our thoughts are with Jamaal’s family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/bnTkOiSoam — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) November 14, 2022

Ohio State women’s basketball move to No. 8 in AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball beat Boston College

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How is Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann mixing and matching lineups so far?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes Remain Unbeaten with Win over Denison

Luke Caputo, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State to Face Wake Forest In NCAA Opener Thursday

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Takes Down No. 4 Nebraska in Four Sets

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

