Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rewatch: On Josh Fryar’s starting debut, Dallan Hayden’s fit (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State final thoughts: Injuries, O-line play and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s brilliance (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Really like seeing more variety in this run tendencies. Need to see more against TTUN.
TOP 5 GRAB BAG— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022
Georgia-Miss St
Ohio St-Indiana
Michigan-Nebraska
Tennessee-Mizzou
Mizzou blitzed on SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT of Vol pass attempts. Hell yes. You got knocked the hell out, but you threw some haymakers.
(Also, 29 touches for Corum is too many in a game like that!!) pic.twitter.com/NEtIKVOLl9
Ohio State names three players of the game vs. Indiana
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: Josh Fryar, Jordan Hancock, Dallan Hayden See Increased Playing Time as 60 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Blowout Win over Indiana
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Heisman, here he comes...
For the third time this season, @OhioStateFB's . . is the #B1GFootball Offensive Player of the Week!— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 14, 2022
➕ https://t.co/ywfjNDSSmg pic.twitter.com/FfANN9Cmcw
Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get “As Healthy a (Running Back) Room as We Possibly Can” in “Pretty Short Order”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Analysis: OSU run game issues persist with two weeks before The Game
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be the best Buckeye receiver ever?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
I made this comparison in my column after the game. Just absolutely ridiculous plays by two otherworldly talented players. Just hope we can see them together before the end of the season.
Which one was better?— Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) November 15, 2022
Catch A: Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Nebraska 2020
Catch B: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Indiana 2022 pic.twitter.com/QPheTnMBEP
Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar excelled in first career start (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Xavier Johnson proving to be X-factor, reliable option for Buckeyes (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: Which non-RB would you like to see get some carries for Ohio State?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Questions as Buckeyes get final road test at Maryland (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Five Things to Know About Maryland Before Ohio State’s Final Road Game of the Regular Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
“They don’t just attack problems, but they address problems.”@joelklatt breaks down Ohio State’s adjustments in the run game ⬇️— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Wkac2OFj3R
On the Hardwood
Men’s Basketball: Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeyes remember Jamaal Brown as dedicated, passionate teammate
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
An Appreciation: Former Ohio State basketball captain Jamaal Brown gone much too soon
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Our thoughts are with Jamaal’s family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/bnTkOiSoam— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) November 14, 2022
Ohio State women’s basketball move to No. 8 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball beat Boston College
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
How is Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann mixing and matching lineups so far?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes Remain Unbeaten with Win over Denison
Luke Caputo, The Lantern
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State to Face Wake Forest In NCAA Opener Thursday
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Takes Down No. 4 Nebraska in Four Sets
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
