Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Film Review: Ohio State’s offense gets back on track, defense dominates in 56-14 win over Indiana
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On Josh Fryar’s starting debut, Dallan Hayden’s fit (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State final thoughts: Injuries, O-line play and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s brilliance (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Really like seeing more variety in this run tendencies. Need to see more against TTUN.

Ohio State names three players of the game vs. Indiana
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Indiana
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: Josh Fryar, Jordan Hancock, Dallan Hayden See Increased Playing Time as 60 Buckeyes Play in Ohio State’s Blowout Win over Indiana
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Heisman, here he comes...

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get “As Healthy a (Running Back) Room as We Possibly Can” in “Pretty Short Order”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analysis: OSU run game issues persist with two weeks before The Game
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be the best Buckeye receiver ever?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

I made this comparison in my column after the game. Just absolutely ridiculous plays by two otherworldly talented players. Just hope we can see them together before the end of the season.

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar excelled in first career start (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Xavier Johnson proving to be X-factor, reliable option for Buckeyes (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Which non-RB would you like to see get some carries for Ohio State?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes get final road test at Maryland (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Five Things to Know About Maryland Before Ohio State’s Final Road Game of the Regular Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Men’s Basketball: Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away
Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes remember Jamaal Brown as dedicated, passionate teammate
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

An Appreciation: Former Ohio State basketball captain Jamaal Brown gone much too soon
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State women’s basketball move to No. 8 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics

Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball beat Boston College
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How is Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann mixing and matching lineups so far?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes Remain Unbeaten with Win over Denison
Luke Caputo, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State to Face Wake Forest In NCAA Opener Thursday
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Takes Down No. 4 Nebraska in Four Sets
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I saw it. It was great. I cried. I can’t wait for “Ironheart.”

