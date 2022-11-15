LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day would be ‘shocked’ if Henderson, Williams, Trayanum were unavailable on Saturday

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from the Tuesday, Nov. 15 press conference from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Day says that he is optimistic that TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, and Chip Trayanum can be available on Saturday to get the full backfield together once before The Game on Nov. 26.

Knowles talked about how Tommy Eichenberg is playing, despite having a cast on his hand, the improvements of Ty Hamilton on the defensive line, and what it will be like to finally have a fully healthy starting defensive rotation.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt