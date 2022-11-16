Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State holds steady at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Are Focused on Maryland Despite Michigan Game Looming, Has “Promising” Information on Running Back Health

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Ryan Day would be ‘shocked’ if Buckeyes don’t get running backs back this weekend

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What we learned from OSU availability: RB injury update, and more

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep for road trip to Maryland (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles address the media on Tuesday:

Ryan Day thinks Ohio State’s offensive line ‘took a step in the right direction’ against Indiana

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Scientifically ranking all eight of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Indiana

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s defense slowly getting healthy, giving Jim Knowles more weapons to work with

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

the best at what they do pic.twitter.com/Kw2oEKgASw — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 16, 2022

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 11

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud Named a Semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award and Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Cade Stover a Semifinalist for John Mackey Award

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Jim Knowles named 2022 Broyles Award nominee

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Is it possible both Ohio State AND Michigan end up in the College Football Playoff?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. single coverage (Power 5):



658 yards (1st)

11 TDs (1st)

32 catches for a first down (1st)

18 catches of 15+ yards (1st) pic.twitter.com/mukbL9jH6n — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2022

Ohio State: Is there a method to the reliance on short-yardage runs? (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Does Not Plan to Change Playing Surface at Ohio Stadium Despite Discussions About Turf Safety

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State moment tugged at your heartstrings the most?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Watch Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann preview Eastern Illinois game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Videos: Chris Holtmann, Tanner Holden and Roddy Gayle Discuss Early Season, Preview Wednesday Matchup with Eastern Illinois

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘Hungry to See More,’ Prepares for Eastern Illinois

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, on tomorrow's opponent being beaten by Ryan Pedon in his first win at Illinois State: "I’ve talked to Ryan often. That was win No. 1 for him. It was a great moment. Really proud of Ryan." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) November 15, 2022

B1G WBB Week in Review: Iowa’s narrow win, Maryland meets NCAA champs

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Northwestern Wildcats

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: McNamara Assisting Ohio State’s High-Powered Offense

Coby Maeir, The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Wow, this is absolutely terrifying and also hilarious.