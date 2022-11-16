Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State holds steady at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
UPDATED College Football Playoff Rankings https://t.co/02iTliRsXR pic.twitter.com/MweHTErs6F— On3 (@On3sports) November 16, 2022
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Are Focused on Maryland Despite Michigan Game Looming, Has “Promising” Information on Running Back Health
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Ryan Day would be ‘shocked’ if Buckeyes don’t get running backs back this weekend
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What we learned from OSU availability: RB injury update, and more
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep for road trip to Maryland (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles address the media on Tuesday:
Ryan Day thinks Ohio State’s offensive line ‘took a step in the right direction’ against Indiana
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Scientifically ranking all eight of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Indiana
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s defense slowly getting healthy, giving Jim Knowles more weapons to work with
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
the best at what they do pic.twitter.com/Kw2oEKgASw— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 16, 2022
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 11
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud Named a Semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award and Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Cade Stover a Semifinalist for John Mackey Award
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Jim Knowles named 2022 Broyles Award nominee
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: Is it possible both Ohio State AND Michigan end up in the College Football Playoff?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. single coverage (Power 5):— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2022
658 yards (1st)
11 TDs (1st)
32 catches for a first down (1st)
18 catches of 15+ yards (1st) pic.twitter.com/mukbL9jH6n
Ohio State: Is there a method to the reliance on short-yardage runs? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State Does Not Plan to Change Playing Surface at Ohio Stadium Despite Discussions About Turf Safety
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What Ohio State moment tugged at your heartstrings the most?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Watch Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann preview Eastern Illinois game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Videos: Chris Holtmann, Tanner Holden and Roddy Gayle Discuss Early Season, Preview Wednesday Matchup with Eastern Illinois
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘Hungry to See More,’ Prepares for Eastern Illinois
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, on tomorrow's opponent being beaten by Ryan Pedon in his first win at Illinois State: "I’ve talked to Ryan often. That was win No. 1 for him. It was a great moment. Really proud of Ryan."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) November 15, 2022
B1G WBB Week in Review: Iowa’s narrow win, Maryland meets NCAA champs
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Northwestern Wildcats
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: McNamara Assisting Ohio State’s High-Powered Offense
Coby Maeir, The Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Wow, this is absolutely terrifying and also hilarious.
BREAKING: Disney to release animated movie featuring B1G Football West Division coaches. pic.twitter.com/kPo1NNY4nE— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 15, 2022
