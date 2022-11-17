Play Like a Girl Podcast: We’re still celebrating Kamryn Babb’s touchdown

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast. Unfortunately, this week brought a mass shooting that struck the college football world. Jami and Meredith take a moment to recognize Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — three University of Virginia football players who should have been suiting up this weekend against Coastal Carolina.

Also on the podcast, the pair talk how Justin Fields supporting his new city and get emotional about Kamryn Babb (though less-so about Marvin Harrison Jr.). They also discuss the makings of a Chicago dog and that time Meredith got served the veggie version.

They also review how Team Cat did vs. Team Dog this week and talk about what we expect from Ohio State this weekend against Maryland. Hopefully no garbage time touchdowns. A

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein