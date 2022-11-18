Buck Off Podcast: Maryland report (kinda), Big Ten West battle, and Ohio State award semi-finalists

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. Getting the show started we get into Maryland, which is really just a bridge to all the stories that we want to talk about.

We start with Maryland’s recent struggles and how the team has fell off their path to reaching the lofty preseason expectations for the Terps. After a discussion about Taulia’s injury, the show transitions to a conversation about where Mike Locksley ranks as a Big Ten coach.

Following the Maryland report, we discuss the Big Ten West battle for a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship game. In this conversation, we continue on with the tie breaker scenarios and why they really don’t make any sense for deciding a divisional winner.

The next segment is our ‘what we’re watching for’ from Ohio State when they play on Saturday. This gets into the injury situations and the expectations offensively. We get into the depth concerns and what the plan of attack for getting players back in the mix should look like.

As the show moves forward, our conversation shifts to the awards Ohio State players are up for, and if we believe the nominated player can win that award.

Then to get the show closed out, we do our score predictions for Saturday.

