Buckeyes back on the search for a 2023 running back

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. This late into the 2023 cycle, Ohio State would love nothing more than to be all set, but as we’ve seen this week already, things can change in a hurry.

The Buckeyes have a few remaining spots up for grabs, and while the bulk of the class is locked in, there’s room to continue chasing some of the nation’s top remaining talents. Most of those names are well known by now, but new names continue to pop up as Thursday proved there’s still work being done to finish this cycle off with a bang.

Latest offer goes out to 2023 running back

With Wednesday’s news of Mark Fletcher de-committing as Ohio State’s lone running back commit in the 2023 class, the coaching staff is back to work ensuring they don’t come up empty-handed. Knowing a running back is needed in this class, it’s not back to square one thankfully, as Ryan Day and his crew weren’t exactly blind-sided by Fletcher’s decision. Still, this late in the game, Ohio State is going to have to work some of their magic on the trail.

Back on trail, on Thursday the staff offered their latest player at the position in the 2023 class when Georgia native Jamarion Wilcox took to his Twitter to share the Buckeyes were the latest to enter his recruitment. The No. 908 player nationally, Wilcox is also the 61st ranked running back in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Not the highest rated recruit Ohio State is typically after, seeing the offer list of nearly 30 schools Wilcox has to his name shows the Buckeyes see more than just the recruiting rankings.

This far into his recruitment, programs such as Clemson, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Indiana, and a host of others have been in the running, but Ohio State throwing their name into mix is the biggest offer to date. According to his 247Sports profile, Kentucky is the school that seems to have had the inside track at trying to land his commitment.

A 5-foot-9, 195 pound back, Wilxcox isn’t the size either the Buckeyes usually take a look at, but with current running back Miyan Williams the same height, Ohio State doesn’t seem to mind too much considering how strong Williams totes the rock. At any rate, the Buckeyes are looking and working to bring in another guy and Wilcox likely won’t be the last new name recruiting followers will hear.

Quick Hits

Being that the two attend the same school and South Florida recruits can be a wild card, the de-commitment of Mark Flecther caused some uneasiness around current receiver commit, Brandon Inniss. The top-ranked receiver in Ohio State’s class, any time a fellow teammate leaves, worry starts to set in.

To easy any worries, Inniss took to Twitter to basically reaffirm his Ohio State pledge and let fans know there was nothing to fear. Coming to his side and confirming all is well, fellow 2023 commit Luke Montgomery also shared his positive thoughts towards the 2023 class as a whole and what the crew has planned for the regular season finale with the Team Up North comes to town next weekend.

Though there was cause for concern, the class leaders are very much looking ahead.