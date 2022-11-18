Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round for Maryland trip (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Maryland week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Thinks a “Talented and Dangerous” Maryland Team Awaits OSU on Saturday, Wants Buckeyes to Play with an Edge This Weekend
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes hoping for, rather than expecting, a Jaxon Smith-Njigba return this season
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
It’s probably time to stop worrying about when Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
November 17, 2022
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. named 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalist
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Film Preview: Maryland is trending in the wrong direction, Ohio State has blueprint for success
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
It’s Maryland week for Ohio State, but the focus is always on Michigan (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Buckeye fans there is nothing to worry about!! Trust me!! With that being said I will be home next weekend for the TUN game!! #Gobuckeyes— Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) November 17, 2022
Increased attention on Marvin Harrison Jr. can benefit Ohio State’s offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Josh Fryar Relishes Opportunity to Make First Start. Against Father’s Alma Mater, Impresses Ryan Day with Performance
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson has grown to enjoy seesaw role for Ohio State (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Where did these guys come from? Looking at some of college football’s biggest transfers
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
C.J. Stroud: 92.7 passing grade on third downs this season— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2022
Leads all Quarterbacks♨️ pic.twitter.com/xCuB0o22Vm
Lathan Ransom continues to improve as a playmaker on Ohio State’s defense, special teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
‘Big muscle’ Ty Hamilton playing at ‘starter level,’ helping anchor Buckeyes defense
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
MC&J: Two Pac-12 showdowns close out Week 12’s national action
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 8 Ohio State takes care of Ohio University 86-56
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Second-half offensive changes lead Ohio State past Eastern Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Hear from Chris Holtmann, Ice Likekele, Brice Sensabaugh following win over Eastern Illinois:
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State Moves On with 3-0 Win at Wake Forest in NCAA Opener
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State women’s soccer aims to take next step in NCAA Tournament
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
WOAH HE HAS TROUBLE WITH THE APP pic.twitter.com/VWmDglZlAT— Anthony (@TheRealSharty) November 18, 2022
