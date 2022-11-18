Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round for Maryland trip (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Maryland week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Thinks a “Talented and Dangerous” Maryland Team Awaits OSU on Saturday, Wants Buckeyes to Play with an Edge This Weekend

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes hoping for, rather than expecting, a Jaxon Smith-Njigba return this season

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

It’s probably time to stop worrying about when Jaxon Smith-Njigba will return

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Fam, let’s go!

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. named 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalist

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Preview: Maryland is trending in the wrong direction, Ohio State has blueprint for success

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

It’s Maryland week for Ohio State, but the focus is always on Michigan (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

That’s good to hear:

Buckeye fans there is nothing to worry about!! Trust me!! With that being said I will be home next weekend for the TUN game!! #Gobuckeyes — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) November 17, 2022

Increased attention on Marvin Harrison Jr. can benefit Ohio State’s offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Josh Fryar Relishes Opportunity to Make First Start. Against Father’s Alma Mater, Impresses Ryan Day with Performance

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson has grown to enjoy seesaw role for Ohio State (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Where did these guys come from? Looking at some of college football’s biggest transfers

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Future Heisman Trophy winner C.J. Stroud:

C.J. Stroud: 92.7 passing grade on third downs this season



Leads all Quarterbacks♨️ pic.twitter.com/xCuB0o22Vm — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2022

Lathan Ransom continues to improve as a playmaker on Ohio State’s defense, special teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

‘Big muscle’ Ty Hamilton playing at ‘starter level,’ helping anchor Buckeyes defense

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

MC&J: Two Pac-12 showdowns close out Week 12’s national action

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 8 Ohio State takes care of Ohio University 86-56

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Second-half offensive changes lead Ohio State past Eastern Illinois

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Hear from Chris Holtmann, Ice Likekele, Brice Sensabaugh following win over Eastern Illinois:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State Moves On with 3-0 Win at Wake Forest in NCAA Opener

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State women’s soccer aims to take next step in NCAA Tournament

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...