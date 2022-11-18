LGHL Uncut Podcast: OSU women’s basketball’s Jacy Sheldon, Kevin McGuff on win over Ohio University

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Thursday night, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled just over an hour southeast to Athens, Ohio. Against the Ohio University Bobcats, the Scarlet and Gray won on an early season low shooting 37.97%, missing 49 of their 79 shots. Even so, their defensive night gave the Buckeyes an 86-56 victory.

Land-Grant Holy Land was in Athens, covering the game live from the Ohio University Convocation Center. After the game, LGHL spoke with guard Jacy Sheldon and head coach Kevin McGuff.

Sheldon was open with why the shots weren’t falling and why it doesn’t concern her or her teammates. Also, forward Taylor Thierry had an important performance on the boards, especially offensive rebounds. Sheldon discusses Thierry’s night and how the team is working to open up the often shy and reserved Thierry on the court.

On Nov. 17, 2019, Sheldon was one of only three Buckeyes on the current roster who lost to the Bobcats in Columbus. Sheldon discusses if that had any motivation or sat in the back of her mind when preparing for Thursday’s game

After Sheldon is coach McGuff. Coach talks about the win, giving credit to the Bobcats for their defensive performance, on top of the less than average shooting performance. Also, where the Buckeyes need to improve as the season progresses, especially in the three-game home stint before they travel to No. 6 University of Louisville on Nov. 30.

That and more on the latest edition of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”