Ohio State vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) are hitting the road one last time this regular season as they travel to College Park, Md. to take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC.

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are still on course to achieve all of their preseason goals: Beating their rivals, winning the Big Ten, making the College Football Playoff, and winning a national title. But before they can cross that first item off their to-do list, they have to survive the trip to the DMV.

The last time that Ohio State went to College Park, things got a little interesting. Thanks to a failed two-point conversion, OSU held on to win 52-51 on the day that the late, great Dwayne Haskins went 28-for-38 for 405 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, and 3 rushing TDs. Also, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 205 yards and a score. While the game was exciting and filled with points, we do not need a repeat of that, and are not likely to get one.

Coming into the game, the Terps are looking to right their offensive ship as they have scored a grand total of 10 points in their last two games, and were shut out in a 30-0 loss to Penn State last weekend. The recent downturn in Maryland’s offensive output is tied directly to the knee injury to otherwise fairly dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Despite struggling the last two weeks, he is still fourth in the Big Ten averaging 239.1 passing yards per game and wide receivers Rakim Jarrett and Corey Dyches had been trending to be the second-best wide receiving group in the conference before Tagovailoa’s injury.

Maryland is currently 11th and 12th in the B1G respectively allowing 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.9 sacks per game, so undoubtedly the Silver Bullets will look to have an impact on the game today.

If everything goes according to plan, I would expect Ryan Day to finally pull his starters fairly early in the second half with TTUN coming to town next week. As injury-prone as OSU has been this season, there is no reason to leave players who you absolutely must have to win The Game in a position to get hurt if the victory is already in hand.

However, don’t expect Day to take his foot off the gas if the second team is in the field. It has been clear for the last few years that the Buckeye head coach is not a fan of the staff in Maryland and will take every opportunity to put them in their place. While it has never been confirmed, the assumption is that his anger towards the Terps stems from someone on the Maryland staff allegedly alerting the NCAA about an absolutely ridiculous situation that caused Chase Young to be suspended in 2019.

So, even if C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom, et al. aren’t on the field, don’t expect the Buckeyes to pull back on the blitzes and deep balls.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: College Park, Md.

TV: ABC

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -27 | o/u 63.6

Official LGHL Prediction: Ohio State 55, Maryland 17

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 49, Indiana 10

Below is your Ohio State vs. Maryland GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

