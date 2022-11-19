OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Maryland Terrapin

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The Buckeyes took care of business in their last time out, dismantling Indiana in Columbus by a score of 56-14. While the game resulted in an easy win for Ohio State, the main concern coming out of last week’s contest was team health. Already without a handful of starters, including RB TreVeyon Henderson, OL Dawand Jones and CB Denzel Burke, among others, Miyan Williams also departed the game with an injury, leaving OSU with just Dallan Hayden and Xavier Johnson at RB. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status for the rest of the season is still up in the air as well. As important as win is for the Buckeyes this weekend, getting healthy before The Game is priority 1B.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
