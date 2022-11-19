Bold Predictions: Scores from names you haven’t heard called this year

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game.

Kyle McCord plays the whole fourth quarter

We’ve had a chance to see Ohio State’s backup during clean-up time this season, but this afternoon we might just get to see him for the whole fourth quarter — assuming, that is, that the Buckeyes have things well in hand by then. It would of course be a luxury for C.J. Stroud to be able to rest for a quarter ahead of the Buckeyes’ matchup against TTUN next week.

A one-score game at halftime

Yes, this is in direct conflict with the above, but the last time Ohio State went to College Park in 2018, the Buckeyes limped away with a 52-51 overtime victory that we don’t need to talk about anymore. Maryland has given teams problems this year, and Ohio State will need to avoid looking ahead to next week’s rivalry game.

Still, the Terps have faded as the season has worn on. After playing Michigan close early in the season (and putting up 397 yards against the Wolverines), the Terps got shutout against Penn State last week.

Most Ohio State touchdowns from names you haven’t heard before

We all knew the name Kamryn Babb, but we hadn’t heard it called for scoring a touchdown until last week. Expect a similar result today. While Ryan Day is optimistic about some folks returning from injury (like running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson), those players will likely be getting rest where they can this week, once again, ahead of an upcoming rivalry matchup. What that means is that the players who haven’t had a chance to catch or have carries could get their shot against the Terps.

Baylor beats TCU

For our upset pick of the week, let’s head to the Big 12, where 6-4 Baylor plays host to undefeated TCU. The Horned Frogs are well-positioned for their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, but they’ll be facing off against a team that’s lost face this year. In fact, the Bears entered the season ranked No. 10 in the AP Preseason Poll and are certainly looking for a bright spot in what’s turned out to be a disappointing season. TCU is favored by just two in the matchup.

Expect chaos to ensue. And downed goalposts. Just be safe, everyone!