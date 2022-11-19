It is now officially Beat M*ch*g*n Week! Get the info you need for Rivalry Week

Now that the clock has gone to zeros in Ohio State’s victory over Maryland, that means that it is now officially “Beat M*ch*g*n Week”! It is time to purge all of the blue from your wardrobe, to put red Xs over every visible M on your social media profiles, and to remove the name Michigan from your vocabulary.

It wasn’t easy for either team, but both TTUN and the Buckeyes survived and advanced to what is essentially a play-in game for the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Ohio Stadium.

Here’s some quick facts to get you ready for the 2022 edition of The Game:

History

Though the Weasels own an all-time record in the rivalry of 59-51-6, since Woody Hayes took over the Buckeye program in 1951, they are 28-40-2. Furthermore, since Jim Tressel became the OSU coach in 2001, they are 3-17 in the series.

The Skunk Bears have not won in Columbus during this millennia.

OSU is 51-47-4 against TTUN in Big Ten Conference games.

M*ch*g*n is 1-5 against Ohio State since Jim Harbaugh was named the Maize and Blue head coach.

The last two times that the Fighting Ferrets won The Game, the Buckeyes have won the next seven and eight games respectively, so look for OSU to start a new nine-game winning streak next weekend.

What’s at Stake?

With the Mitten Men’s victory on Saturday over Bert’s Fighting Illini and the Buckeyes’ victory over Maryland, the winner of The Game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game and will be practically guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Depending on how things shake out, the loser could still be alive, but there’s no reason to take that risk.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman trophy according to DraftKings Sportsbook at -105, while TTUN running back Blake Corum is in third at +600. Obviously, strong performances in a win from either could seal the trophy.

Looking Ahead

The current forecast shows a high of 41° F on Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There is a 24% chance of precipitation with winds coming from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

I would imagine that both FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus on Saturday. “GameDay” generally sets up outside St. John Arena, while “Big Noon Kickoff” is usually on the other side of the stadium at RPAC.

Our old friend Matt Brown got a bit of an inside scoop on the “GameDay” decision

Also, david pollack tells us that, surprise, "there's a good chance GameDay goes to Ohio State-Michigan next week — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 18, 2022

Be Prepared

We will be bringing you nearly two different podcast episodes every single day in the lead up to the game, so make sure you subscribe on Apple Podcasts or whoever you get your podcasts.

A list of nicknames for TTUN that you can use without having to call them by the name of their state. We’ve also got some decent ones for their coach too.

We will be covering the rivalry game all week here at Land-Grant Holy Land, so make us your home for all of your Corn and Blue hate from now until next Saturday.