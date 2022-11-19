LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Maryland game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-26) vs. Maryland | over/under 63

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: College Park, Md.

TV: ABC

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to College Park, Md. this afternoon for their final road game of the 2022 season as they take on Mike Locksley’s Maryland Terrapins. This has become a bit of a grudge game for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in recent years, and I wouldn’t expect that to change today.

However, with The Game coming up next week, if OSU can get out to a decent lead early enough in the game, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan Day gets his starters out earlier than he normally does, just in order to prevent any additional injuries for when TTUN comes to Columbus next weekend.

In the podcast, we run through everything from the weather conditions in the DMV to the betting odds for the game; from the advanced analytics to the all-time series history. Listen to the episode now and be the most informed fan possible for kickoff.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 49-10

C.J. Stroud: 292 passing yards, 3 TD

Kyle McCord: 125 passing yards

