Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State gets out of Maryland with a 43-30 win to set up the final showdown

Ohio State traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins in their final test of the season coming away 43-30 victors to set up the final show down. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To get the show started, the guys get into a really reasonable response about Ohio State’s close win. They get into a discussion about the human nature of people and how the look ahead effect played into the matchup.

Then for the next conversation for the duo, the game Maryland played and how they played well. Credit where credit is due on both sides of the ball, and even with their best day, they still came up short. This also turns into a talk about the receivers and passing game for Ohio State struggling in recent weeks and the need for consistency.

The defense showed up when it mattered most, and the guys look at the importance of this type of performance. They talk about how an imperfect performance might bode the best for the Buckeyes having to grind out a win next week.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss the Players of the Game, as well as their their favorite moments, including Zach Harrison putting the game on his back to close it out late.

To conclude the show, they give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and get you ready for The Game next week.

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330