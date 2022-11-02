Scientifically ranking all five of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Penn State

There were a decent number of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Penn State Nittany Lions, five of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course.

And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my judging criteria week to week, heck, even touchdown to touchdown. In some cases, I will judge a play by its importance in the grand scheme of the game, others will be by the degree of difficulty, backstory, and sheer entertainment value.

If you disagree with my ranking (which my six+ years here at LGHL tells me you absolutely will), feel free to share your list in the comments below.

Ok, now, without further ado, drumroll, please.........

Fifth Place: Touchdown No. 4

TreVeyon Henderson 7-Yard Run

It wasn’t a great day for Ohio State’s running game, but this was a fairly easy rush for TreVeyon Henderson. He was sprung by excellent blocking on the left side of the line, giving him a completely unencumbered path the paydirt.

In this game and in others recently, Henderson has gotten into a habit of not hitting holes as quickly and directly as he should, but this rush was purposeful and aggressive, even if Penn State essentially did nothing to actually stop him from scoring.

5th Place: TreVeyon Henderson 7-Yard Run Score High Marks Deductions Score High Marks Deductions 7.43 Great edge blocking PSU put up no resistence

Fourth Place: Touchdown No. 1

Miyan Williams 4-Yard Run

Normally, a four-yard run that is essentially a dive over the middle wouldn’t warrant being ranked over any other touchdowns, but this one is a great example of just how difficult it is to get Miyan Wiulliams to the ground. He must be contacted by half a dozen defenders and yet he continues to plow forward toward the goal line.

While it isn’t called initially, upon further review he does get into the end zone, demonstrating one of the unique qualities that Chop brings to the table — an unrelenting desire to keep moving forward.

4th Place: Miyan Williams 4-Yard Run Score High Marks Deductions Score High Marks Deductions 9.07 MIyan is absolutely a load to bring down, good example of replay working Short-yardage, simple (but effective) play design

Third Place: Touchdown No. 3

Cade Stover 24-Yard Reception from C.J. Stroud

This touchdown reception from Cade Stover receives similar marks to Henderson’s touchdown, because the tight end simply refuses to go down. This is a pass that only travels five ysrds in the air from the line of scrimmage, and yet, Stover turns it into a 24-yard score.

En route, three different Nittsny Lions half-heartedly attempt to bring him down, and each time he essentially laughs at their feeble attempts as he continues his path to paydirt. What an absolute weapon Stover has become this season, and I am glad that he is finally getting an opportunity to show what he is capable of.

3rd Place: Cade Stover 24-Yard Reception Score High Marks Deductions Score High Marks Deductions 9.12 Shorter passes over the middle work! Stover refuses to go down. Horrific tackling effort by PSU

Second Place: Touchdown No. 2

TreVeyon Henderson 41-Yard Run

As I said earlier, running against Penn State’s defense was not something that Ohio State did exceptionally well on Saturday. However, this rush was pretty impressive. This is a perfect combination of excellent blocking across the board and the breakaway speed that Henderson possesses when he gets going.

The mountain that is right tackle Dawand Joneshas the final block that not only seals Henderson’s path, but also seals the touchdown as he cuts across and opens up the hole. Henderson, in turn, makes the slightest of moves to avoid a defender and the rest is simply him running away from the out of position guys in blue.

2nd Place: TreVeyon Henderson 41-Yard Run Score High Marks Deductions Score High Marks Deductions 9.37 Running game finally came through, excellent blocking, good breakaway speed Henderson completely untouched and never challenged

First Place: Touchdown No. 5

J.T. Tuimoloau 14-Yard Interception Return

I mean, what can I say about J.T. Tuimoloau that hasn’t already been said. In fact, immediately after the game, I said what many people have also said, that his performance was the best by a defensive player in Ohio State’s long and illustrious history of playing college football.

This pick-six is just another example of the freak athleticism that the sophomore possesses. Not only does he completely shed the block from the hapless right tackle, but he high-points the ball, catches it, and is able to run into the end zone with no one around to get in his way.

Not only that, but the fact that he palms the football in one hand on his way down the field and then politely places it down on the ground once he crosses the goal line is a pretty baller move, if you ask me — which you tacitly did when you opened this article.