LGHL Asks: Tell us what you think is going to happen against Northwestern on Saturday

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

sasfdsdfsdf

Question 1: Which opponent before The Game worries you the most?

For all intents and purposes, Ohio State is back in tune-up mode for the next three weeks. Having gotten through the moderate mid-season tests of Iowa and Penn State, the Buckeyes have three consecutive contests against middling to downright awful teams before The Game at the end of the month.

In all honesty, none of the three games — against Northwestern, Indiana, and Maryland — should really worry you all that much, at least not in terms of the eventual outcomes. But, if you are an OSU fan who came of age during the John Cooper era, I understand why any and all games could get you a bit skittish.

I don’t know that any of them actually scare me, but there is one that I am most interested to see. Are you at least apprehensive about the Wildcats, Hoosiers, or Terps?

Question 2: What is most likely to happen on Saturday against Northwestern?

As I said above, Northwestern is awful, like haven’t-won-a-game-on-U.S.-soil-this-season awful. So, that brings up a number of different possibilities for what could happen when the Buckeyes visit Ryan Field on Saturday.

Now, to be fair, I would not be surprised if more than one of these things happens this weekend, but when it comes down to which one is most likely to happen, what do you think?

Do you think the offense is more likely to put on a show? Or will the defense put up its first shutout of the season? Will this be a passing or running-dominated game? As always, I won’t share my thoughts until your results are in as not to unduly influence the outcome, but I do have a thought (or two or three) about this one.

Question 3: How many points do you think Ohio State beats Northwestern by this week?

Look, the Buckeyes opened as 36.5-point favorites over Northwestern and in my mind, the only way they don’t cover that is if Ryan Day decides to just throw bubble screens and run out of under-center formations all game — then, they will probably just win by 35.

So, what do you think? Will this be a four? five? six? seven touchdown victory on Saturday? Let us know in the survey below, and if you have additional thoughts, please share them in the comments below.

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/VQSALY/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.