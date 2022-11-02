LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Holden, Gayle, and Thornton discuss exhibition win over Chaminade

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Ohio State’s 101-57 victory over the Chaminade Silverswords at Value City Arena, Tanner Holden, Bruce Thornton, and Roddy Gayle spoke to the media about their first game in front of fans as Buckeyes. The three players said that they’re confident in themselves against anyone in the nation if they can continue to improve defensively, but also that there were some nerves — especially for the freshmen.

After that, head coach Chris Holtmann spoke to the media for about 20 minutes and was especially critical of his team’s rebounding effort (Ohio State only out-rebounded Chaminade by eight, despite winning by 44). Holtmann said that Ohio State played very well for “several stretches” but that he wanted to see a bit more effort, hustle, and certainly more production on the glass.

Holtmann was non-committal on the status of Justice Sueing (ankle) and Gene Brown (concussion) for next week’s season opener.

