2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month

As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.

Montgomery sets November visits

With his older brother Luke already in the fold for the Buckeyes in 2023, one could assume that their position is rather favorable In their pursuit of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery of Findlay (OH). Now, they will have the luxury of getting yet another opportunity to impress Montgomery with a visit to Columbus on deck.

On Tuesday morning, Montgomery revealed on Twitter that a busy November is in store with a quartet of visits coming.

Montgomery will kick his November tour off this weekend as he heads to Athens, along with Luke, to see the Bulldogs square off against Tennessee. Following his stop at Georgia, Montgomery will then head to Clemson for their game against Louisville the week after and prior to his final visit of the month, he will be in Kentucky for their home tilt with Georgia.

Lastly, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder will cap off November with an unsurprising stop in Columbus as they aim for revenge on Michigan. The weekend is already being dubbed as a major recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes with many visitors expected on campus, so it’s no surprise that Montgomery will end his tour with “The Game.”

With Montgomery being one of just two quarterbacks in his respective class to secure an early offer from Ohio State, it shows how big of a priority he is for the program at this point. Any opportunity you get to bring the in-state signal-caller to campus is an opportunity that head coach Ryan Day will take every time.

While it is far too early for any sort of class rankings for Montgomery and the 2025 prospects, the offer sheet is undeniable. Montgomery is wanted by a host of programs including Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, and more but as of now, it’s Ohio State who is the unanimous favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Wolverines add Washington III

It was just two months ago that Ohio State saw 2023 four-star shooting guard George Washington III of Chaminade Julienne (OH) decommit from the program after being in the class for about ten months.

Of course Ohio State had little problem addressing the loss of Washington III as they welcomed 2023 four-star combo guard Taison Chatman of Totino-Grace (MN) to fill the void shortly after. However, fast forward to Tuesday morning and know that the Buckeyes haven’t seen the last of Washington III.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder announced his commitment to Michigan over Dayton, Louisville, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Michigan has landed the commitment of George Washington III, a 2023 four-star combo guard, who decommitted from Ohio State in September.



He discusses his decision here: https://t.co/emFaJ9lV8W pic.twitter.com/mGLvbIesh0 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 1, 2022

While the Buckeyes are likely better off after adding Chatman, this is still something to monitor in upcoming seasons as the two parties will cross paths again in the future. The addition of Washington III for the Wolverines gives them a prospect just outside of the Top 100 and the No. 2 player from the state of Ohio in 2023.

