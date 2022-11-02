LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Hartline discuss playcalling, injuries, single-tunnel stadiums

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from Tuesday, Nov. 1’s afternoon football press conference that featured Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and wide receiver and passing game coordinator Brian Hartline.

The trio recapped last weekend’s win over Penn State and talked about what the team needs to improve upon heading into the home stretch. Day specifically answered a lot of questions about his play calling, especially when it came to running the ball, and essentially explained any ineffectiveness in the running game as being born out of execution and not play calling.

He also re-established the team’s approach to discussing injuries, but did explain that Miyan Williams injured his hand because the chain crew did not drop the chain when he was approaching the sideline, leading to the running back being wrapped up in the chain. The head coach also wanted absolutely nothing to do with discussing the issues around having a single tunnel in Big Ten stadiums.

Knowles also said that J.T. Tuimoloau’s performance against PSU was the best that he has ever seen from a defensive lineman, but he was still disappointed with the number of big plays that his unit has given up. For his part, Hartline praised Marvin Harrison Jr. (and other guys in his room) for his work ethic and said he had “huge confidence” that Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back this season.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

