Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State beats Maryland to set up The ‘Game of the Century Pt. II’

Ohio State didn’t exactly look good doing it, but the Buckeyes defeated Maryland 43-30 on Saturday to remain unbeaten heading into the season finale against Michigan. It was one of those weekends in the college football world, as nobody in the top four looked good despite all four teams remaining unbeaten. In fact, Ohio State’s 13-point win over the Terps was the same margin of victory of the other three teams in the top four of the CFP combined. Still, the Buckeyes had some glaring issues in this one, but were bailed out by big performances by Dallan Hayden, Lathan Ransom and a handful of others.

