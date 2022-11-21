We’ll talk about this later: Can we please get a special teams touchdown? (More cowbell!)

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?

Many of us have been thirsting for a special teams touchdown for literal years — in particular the variety of punt or kickoff returns. However, we also love a good blocked punt or field goal situation just to spice things off.

In the last few weeks, Ohio State has managed to get to the punter and get very close to scoring on blocked attempts, including Saturday against Maryland. Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom secured the block in the third quarter, giving the struggling Buckeyes the field position they needed to score a touchdown two plays later to go up 17-13.

Lathan Ransom does it again!



For the second straight week, he blocks a punt after making a big stop before it. @L8thanRansom x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/zqa0Q0tvxK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Ransom also had a blocked punt last week against Indiana.

Not only did @OhioStateFB safety Lathan Ransom piece together an excellent game defensively , he also blocked a punt at a critical time, jumpstarting the Buckeyes big second half in their win over Indiana. pic.twitter.com/aY8bywOCKc — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 14, 2022

Even though the punt led to a pretty quick score, I found myself wanting the drive to just end there with the special teams play. By not scoring — even if Ransom gave the Buckeyes (who are very successful in the red zone) good field position — there is still a risk that C.J. Stroud and Co. might not score or, worse, might turn the ball over.

That feeling was more poignant yesterday. Points were harder to come by than expected in College Park, and the botched punt gave Ohio State a lead the Buckeyes wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game. However, even last week when the outcome of the game wasn’t in doubt, I still found myself wanting Ransom to find his way into the endzone himself.

Perhaps it’s a bit spoiled of us as Ohio State fans to want offensive scores AND defensive scores AND special teams scores. We just want more cowbell; an unrelenting stream of scoring that demonstrates our superiority in every aspect of the game.

I’ve got a fever. And the only prescription is more special team touchdowns.

Unrelated, let’s address what the heck happened between Iowa vs. Minnesota Saturday. The over/under for the game was 31.5 points.

The Iowa-Minnesota game currently has a total of 31.5



It is the lowest college football total in the pic.twitter.com/2ugM2BqfAv — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 18, 2022

The pair ended up scoring 23 total points in Iowa’s 13-10 victory. Making things even weirder, there were no penalties in the game. At all. It’s the first game since 1986 that’s happened. But when you’re Iowa, that’s just the kind of flash you’re going for, I suppose.