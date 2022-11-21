I-70 Football Podcast: The Game

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

11 weeks and 10 games into the season, the anticipation for ‘The Game’ was palpable. You can feel the tension in the air as fanbases and national media can’t stop comparing the teams and setting up the stage for an intense rivalry game. The only thing left was for Michigan and Ohio State to take care of was Illinois and Maryland, respectively. Both programs struggled and played in close games late as injuries mounted, and it was clear the focus was on each other and not the opponent in front of them.

Through it all they both won, setting the stage for ‘The Game’ to be as big as it was in 2006, when No. 1 Ohio State faced No. 2 Michigan with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

In this episode of the I-70 Football Show, Dante and Jordan discuss coach hirings and potential firings, plus the fall of Michigan State who all but lost a chance at bowl eligibility by losing to Indiana. At 5-6, MSU needs to beat Penn State to get to bowl eligible, and that is very unlikely as Penn State has been on a roll the past few weeks. While it’s been a slow news cycle, we may hear officially about the Wisconsin and Nebraska jobs, and there may be other coaches fired — looking at you Indiana. In addition, Kirk Ferentz will have to decide on his son and the future of Iowa football.

The guys, break down the most likely scenarios as the Big Ten West division race comes to an end. Iowa and Purdue are the most likely champions, but Illinois still has a chance, so let chaos reign. Rivalry weekend is always huge, but Ohio State vs. Michigan should be the most anticipated game in all of college football. Dante and Jordan break down ‘The Game’ from every angle discussing the running back health of both teams, who are more likely to win in the trenches, and which players will step up for their team.

These are not the same teams who walked into Ann Arbor last season. Put 60 minutes on the clock, lock the cage and let these teams fight it out for supremacy, the Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the playoffs.

