LGHL Uncut Podcast: Walker, Bristow, McGuff on lopsided win over McNeese State

It’s difficult to predict the winner of some basketball games. Ohio State women’s basketball’s Sunday game was not one of those tough predictions. The McNeese State Cowgirls, who lost their last five Power Five games, each giving up 100 points and losing by an average of 63 points, came to Columbus and from the jump were outmatched.

After the game, two players who played big minutes in the second half, and helped turn around Ohio State’s rebounding deficit, spoke with the media. As did head coach Kevin McGuff.

Transfer forward, Eboni Walker, talked about how she feels getting more minutes with the Buckeyes. Also, after playing at two different schools, each going through its own situations, Walker talks about her transfer to the Scarlet and Gray and how fortunate she is playing in Columbus.

Guard Hevynne Bristow discussed her team-leading eight rebounds, her highlight reel passes, and the team’s chemistry. On top of that, the emotion she felt winning the dub chain after Sunday’s game and what it means to her after a tough season in 2021/22 where she fought injuries all year.

Also, both Walker and Bristow go into more detail about the growth of forward Taylor Thierry, who once again increased her NCAA career high in scoring and showed more confidence.

Up last is coach McGuff. He discusses Emma Shumate’s third-quarter injury, taking away positives from a game that wasn’t a tough challenge, grading the half-court defense of the Buckeyes and more.

