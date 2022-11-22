You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side & main course of ‘The Game’?

The best week of the year is upon us! Not only do we get to stuff ourselves with tons of food on Thursday, but just a couple days later we get to watch the best rivalry in sports. Thanksgiving week seems even more loaded this year, as the basketball Bucks are playing in the Maui Invitational, while the USMNT takes on England, who famously lost the Revolutionary War, in the World Cup on Friday.

So how should we occupy some time during this packed week? By arguing about Thanksgiving sides! Everyone has their own personal favorite side to accompany their turkey dinner. Some side choices are right and there are some that are very wrong. We know not all food opinions are perfect. If you need any evidence of this, just look at Skyline “chili” enjoyers, whose opinions on food shouldn’t be trusted.

To go along with arguing about Thanksgiving sides, we’ll also add a little friendlier topic. “The Game” is the main course of the week, so we want to know what your favorite Ohio State-Michigan game is. For Buckeye fans, there are plenty of great options to choose from over the last 20 years, since Ohio State has dominated the rivalry lately.

Today’s questions: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side? What is your favorite Ohio State-Michigan game?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answers: Cornbread casserole and 2002

First we’ll tackle the Thanksgiving side part of today’s questions. Over the last few years I have been making a cornbread casserole for holiday dinners. The side has become a favorite of those who we usually spend the holidays with. Then again, you’d have to be crazy not to love a dish that has a bunch of cheese, butter, and cornbread.

It doesn’t hurt that it is a dish that isn’t particularly hard to make. Some dishes need precise measurements when it comes to all the ingredients coming together. The cornbread casserole is a little more forgiving if you don’t get everything perfect. While I can hold my own in the kitchen, I wouldn’t say I’m actually precise when it comes to following a recipe. That’s probably why I’m a fatty.

When it comes to my favorite Ohio State-Michigan game, the answer will always be 2002. I was 17 at the time and was a senior in high school in western New York. I had a friend that was attending Ohio State at the time, so I figured the weekend of The Game would be a perfect time for me to come down and check out the university since I was interested in going to college here. By “check out the university” that meant I was coming down to Columbus to join all the fine people here in voicing my hatred for everything Michigan.

Oh yeah, there was a lot on the line in 2002! Obviously we know how the season played out, but there was so much tension and uncertainty in the air before and during The Game. The Buckeyes were undefeated and a win would secure a spot in the BCS National Championship Game. In true Jim Tressel fashion, the result was up in the air until the very end. The release of emotions when we knew the Buckeyes were going to win was something I’ll never forget.

Meredith’s answers: Green bean casserole and 2016

My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is how well all the sides go together, especially when there is gravy over everything. However, if I had to pick a single side, it’s gotta be the classic green bean casserole.

Normally I’m a fan of a fresher take on green beans, maybe green beans almondine or similar, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, I’m all about the absolute sloppy mess that is canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup and a whole pile of french fried onions. In many ways, it should be disgusting, but especially when wedged between the mashed potatoes and stuffing, it is the height of cuisine.

For the main course, I’ll go with the 2016 edition of The Game. It had everything:

The game decided the Big Ten East champ (since Ohio State winning shut Michigan out in favor of Penn State)

College Football Playoff implications

Overtime!

A very good spot

A very angry Jim Harbaugh

The Buckeyes emerged with a 30-27 victory over their rivals in Columbus, with the highlight of the game coming in the second overtime period when J.T. Barrett had a successful 4th-and-1 conversion which many Michigan fans still refuse to accept. Then, on the very next play, Curtis Samuel scored a touchdown that gave the Buckeyes the win.