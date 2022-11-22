Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview

Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.

After the Maryland talk, we welcomed in David Woelkers from SBNation site Maize N Brew to get us prepped on the Wolverines prior to their trip to the Horseshoe this Saturday. David gave us the scoop on what’s up with Michigan, but no one seems sure what to make of Blake Corum’s knee injury at this point. That is an important knee for the Wolverines. Big thanks to David for stopping by and helping us preview The Game.

We took our weekly walk through the rest of the Big Ten results from Saturday, and the West finally came into a little more focus with one weekend remaining. Meanwhile, Penn State has quietly rolled through everyone not named Ohio State or Michigan, and the Spartans almost certainly threw away their shot at bowl eligibility in the second half and overtime against Indiana at home.

Finally, we discussed the importance that Steele Chambers has in stopping J.J. McCarthy in the run game on Saturday, and we dove into Michigan’s stats a bit before making our predictions and picks to click for this weekend’s battle of the titans in Columbus.

We'll be back next week to talk about Ohio State's matchup with the Wolverines and to preview... well, whatever's next, which we won't know until after the game. It's a little strange not having that next opponent set, but that's what the end of the regular season brings.